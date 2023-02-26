Stay with me: the previews (plot and cast) of the second episode

Tonight, Sunday 26 February 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the second episode of Stay with me is broadcast, the new Rai fiction directed by Monica Vullo and born from an idea by Maurizio De Giovanni, a well-known writer who adapted some of his books for TV, such as the saga of I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone, Mina Settembre and Il Commissario Ricciardi. Protagonists Francesco Arca, Laura Adriani and the very young Mario Di Leva. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Alessandro will find Salvatore Ciullo and Linda Fiore and will immediately be at their side to understand what happened to a girl who died immediately after a bachelorette party. This case, however, will not distract Alessandro from also following the trail of the “thermal lance” band. The character played by Francesco Arca will follow the trail of a woman, who has lost track of her after a shooting at the restaurant.

Trouble never comes alone because the character played by Francesco Arca, distracted by all these things, will miss an important piece in this second episode: it is Diego himself. The little boy, who is waiting for a good solution from Paola and the social worker Valerio, decides to flee. The child disappears into thin air, Paola and Alessandro’s reactions are immediate. They want to prevent anything bad from happening at all costs.

Stay with me: the cast

We have seen the plot of the second episode of Stay with me, but what is the complete cast of the TV series broadcast on Rai 1? As mentioned, the protagonist of the fiction is Francesco Arca. Alongside him, many other actors such as Laura Adriani and the very young Mario Di Leva whom we met in Sanremo 2023. But let’s see the complete list of actors together:

Francis Ark

Laura Adriani

Antonio Milo

Maria Pia Calzone

Arthur Muselli

Raffaella Rea

Liliana Button

Mario DiLeva

Clare Celotto

Amedeo Gulla

Angela Ciaburri

Claudia Tranchese

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Stay with me on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.