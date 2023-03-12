Stay with me: the previews (plot and cast) of the fourth episode

Tonight, Sunday 12 March 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 the fourth episode of Stay with me is broadcast, the new Rai fiction directed by Monica Vullo and born from an idea by Maurizio De Giovanni, a well-known writer who adapted some of his books for TV, such as the saga of I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone, Mina Settembre and Il Commissario Ricciardi. Protagonists Francesco Arca, Laura Adriani and the very young Mario Di Leva. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the first episode of the fourth episode, while investigating the murder of a Pakistani boy, UDIN discovers that the “thermal lance gang” has robbed a clandestine Arab bank, using the underground passages whose route information was present in the Archives of the Preccint. Alessandro, also in the light of what has happened, reviews the events in succession starting from the shooting at the restaurant and suspects that there is a mole in the police ranks.

In the second episode of the evening, Scudieri talks about it with Nunzia, the head of Mobile, who immediately starts a secret investigation into his agents. Meanwhile, faced with Diego’s refusal to go and live in a foster family, Paola understands how important she and Alessandro are to him and she tells her husband she wants to adopt him.

Stay with me: the cast

We have seen the plot of the fourth of Stay with me, but what is the complete cast of the TV series broadcast on Rai 1? As mentioned, the protagonist of the fiction is Francesco Arca. Alongside him, many other actors such as Laura Adriani and the very young Mario Di Leva whom we met in Sanremo 2023. But let’s see the complete list of actors together:

Francis Ark

Laura Adriani

Antonio Milo

Maria Pia Calzone

Arthur Muselli

Raffaella Rea

Liliana Button

Mario DiLeva

Clare Celotto

Amedeo Gulla

Angela Ciaburri

Claudia Tranchese

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Stay with me on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.