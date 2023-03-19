Stay with me: previews (plot and cast) of the fifth episode, 19 March

Tonight, Sunday 19 March 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 the fifth episode of Stay with me is broadcast, the new Rai fiction directed by Monica Vullo and born from an idea by Maurizio De Giovanni, a well-known writer who adapted some of his books for TV, such as the saga of I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone, Mina Settembre and Il Commissario Ricciardi. Protagonists Francesco Arca, Laura Adriani and the very young Mario Di Leva. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Alessandro and Paola, after a difficult moment, will find serenity again, even with Diego who they have decided to adopt. The team, however, will have to investigate the theft of the relics of San Ciro and the thief is Daniele Ausiello, suspected of being part of the gang, which the deputy commissioner has been hunting for some time. Daniele, however, will die hit by a car, shortly before his arrest. Paola, on the other hand, will discover that Diego’s father was a friend of her husband, but also an informant of hers. And she will feel fooled again. Furthermore Paola will decide to separate, and this time definitively, from Alessandro. But suddenly in their lives will return, to shake the balance even more, Cristiana, the mother of Diego. What will happen?

Stay with me: the cast

We have seen the plot of the fourth of Stay with me, but what is the complete cast of the TV series broadcast on Rai 1? As mentioned, the protagonist of the fiction is Francesco Arca. Alongside him many other actors such as Laura Adriani and the very young Mario Di Leva whom we met in Sanremo 2023. But let’s see the complete list of actors together:

Francis Ark

Laura Adriani

Antonio Milo

Maria Pia Calzone

Arthur Muselli

Raffaella Rea

Liliana Button

Mario DiLeva

Clare Celotto

Amedeo Gulla

Angela Ciaburri

Claudia Tranchese

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Stay with me on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.