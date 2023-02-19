Stay with me: the complete cast (actors) of the Rai 1 fiction

What is the cast of Stay with me, the new TV series broadcast on Rai 1 from February 19, 2023? The protagonist of the fiction is Francesco Arca. Alongside him, many other actors such as Laura Adriani and the very young Mario Di Leva whom we met in Sanremo 2023. But let’s see the complete list of actors together:

Francis Ark

Laura Adriani

Antonio Milo

Maria Pia Calzone

Arthur Muselli

Raffaella Rea

Liliana Button

Mario DiLeva

Clare Celotto

Amedeo Gulla

Angela Ciaburri

Claudia Tranchese

Plot

We’ve seen the cast of Stay with Me, but what’s the plot? Life smiles on Alessandro Scudieri, a brilliant Deputy Quaestor under the Mobile of Naples: a wife he loves, the first child on the way, a growing career, an insidious gang on whose trail he finally managed to get on. Everything would be fine, except that sometimes we should not go beyond the established limits and challenge them. His life changes forever when he is involved in a shooting with his wife Paola, a judge at the juvenile court.

It will be their marriage that will pay the highest price and break up: Paola, after discovering that Alessandro was secretly following a lead and that it was this investigation that put them in danger, leaves him. Capturing the gang, which moves above all underground, and reconquering Paola become his goals and, to achieve them, he chooses a path that seems to distance him from both: he transfers to the Intervention Unit, a special team that works only from sunset at dawn.