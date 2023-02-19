Stay with me: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are scheduled for Stay with me, the new TV series with Francesco Arca broadcast on Rai 1? In all, four episodes of two episodes each will be aired (total: eight episodes): the first episode will be aired on Sunday 19 February 2023; the fourth and last will be aired on Sunday 12 March 2023. Below is the list of actors with their respective roles (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Sunday 19 February 2023

Second episode: Sunday 26 February 2023

Third episode: Sunday 5 March 2023

Fourth episode: Sunday 12 March 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of Stay with me last (duration)? Each evening will be broadcast from 21.25 to 23.45. The overall duration will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes (including commercial breaks).

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are scheduled for Stay with me, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.