The lawyers involved in the trial against Filippo Turetta for the femicide of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin have collected the messages he sent to her.

The lawyers collected the messages that Filippo Turetta sent to Giulia Cecchettin. Messages that reveal the morbid attempts at manipulation to distance the young 22-year-old from family and friends. He told her to stay with him and not with her friends, in an attempt to prevent her from staying with those who could have protected her from him, obsessed with the end of their story.

Stay with me and not with your friends.

This is the tone of the messages collected by the lawyers of the family of the 22-year-old girl who disappeared on November 11th together with her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta. And she was found lifeless in a lake a week later. The lawyers decided to collect all the messages and audio in order to demonstrate before the Venice Prosecutor’s Office that Philip was a stalkerwho had never accepted the end of their relationship.

Since Giulia had decided, last August, to end the relationship that she could no longer tolerate, precisely because of his morbid behavior, Filippo Turetta had begun to work to distance Giulia from her family and friends.

The lawyers read his jealousy and possessiveness in those messages. In the last days before the feminicide, Giulia Cecchettin had started to be afraid and anxious, because she feared that something could happen.

In Filippo Turetta’s messages to Giulia Cecchettin we can read all his unhealthy jealousy and possessiveness towards his ex

I would like to never see him again, I would like to disappear from his life but I don’t know how to do it because I feel guilty, I’m afraid that he might hurt himself in some way.

This is an audio that Giulia had sent to her friends, re-proposed last week by the program Chi l’ha visto? of RaiTre. Her voice trembled when she talked about him and what was bothering her in a relationship that was becoming distressing.