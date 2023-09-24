“Stay with Dr. Fong!”was the surprising request that Yarita Lizeth received through social networks after reappearing with the surgeon during her concert in Lime.

He Dr. Fong attended the show ‘Chinita del Amor’ in it Santa Rosa complex. It was inevitable that her presence did not attract the attention of the audience, even more so if during a moment of the show the doctor was invited to go on stage next to the vocalist.

In the images you can see that Yarita warmly welcomes the doctor, who for some time has pointed out that he is her great friend.

After that, the Puno singer began to dance with the doctor, both seemed to have a lot of fun. She then she intoned ‘Only you’. The song couldn’t be more meaningful, since the video clip of the song, released on YouTube on March 29, 2023, stars precisely Dr. Fong.

“If you are not with me. I am not happy, I am not happy. If you are not with me. I do not know how to live, I do not know how to live. Only you, my love. Only you make me happy. Only you, my love, can fill the void of my being,” says the lyrics of the melody.

Several videos of this last Saturday’s concert were broadcast on various platforms. Apparently, the doctor has earned the affection of the Puno vocalist’s followers, since they made requests through comments they left on social networks.

“Hold her with confidence, doctor”, “There is love, it was evident last night, they would make a nice couple”, “Yarita, with him they would make a nice couple, react”, “We decree that the doctor be with our Yarita”, “I want him be with the doctor, both of you are cute”, “Yarita, stay with the doctor”, “What a beautiful couple my chinita Yarita and my doctor make”, “Handsome this doctor, he does go with him”, wrote the netizens.

