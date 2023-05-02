Most expectations indicate that the Fed will raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, so that rates exceed five percent, with the pressure that this poses on growth rates.

The recent economic data in the United States for the month of March reflected relatively positive indicators, in terms of the continued slowdown in inflation rates, as well as labor market data, regarding the decline in the unemployment rate and the addition of 236,000 new jobs (although they reflect weak growth rates in this context).

The Fed raised interest rates by 475 basis points, in nine increases in a year since March 2022, in the context of its battle against inflation, which last year recorded levels not seen since the global financial crisis.

A state of uncertainty imposes itself on monetary policy directions; Between the two options of halting the pace of monetary tightening (in light of the recent decision on interest rates reflected plans to stop the tightening policy, according to the analysis of the bank’s advisor, Diane Swonk) or proceeding with raising the pace of interest rates in continuation of the approach taken since last year.

The banking crisis last March presented the US Federal Reserve with broad challenges, especially in light of the additional credit restrictions imposed by that crisis.

Markets are dominated by widespread fears and a state of uncertainty, in light of the banking crisis and its consequences, at a time when the US economy recorded less-than-expected growth in the first quarter of this year.

inflation rates

Professor of Economics at Columbia University, winner of the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 2006, Edmund Phelps, says in an exclusive statement to “Economy Sky News Arabia”:

It seems that the Fed wants to raise interest rates until the inflation rate reaches 2 or 3 percent.

I am not convinced that such a “political” move is worth it.

Inflation rates in the United States continued to slow down during the month of March, supported by lower energy prices, while estimates indicate that this slowdown will not prevent the US Federal Reserve from raising interest rates in its upcoming decision.

According to data on the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE), inflation levels reached 4.2 percent in March (a relatively wide decline from February’s rate of 5.1 percent), which constitutes the “lowest level in two years.”

Core inflation (which does not include food and energy prices) fell to 4.6 percent in a year, compared to 4.7 percent in the previous month.

While inflation rates slow down as mentioned, the American economist talks in a related context about the “legacy of inflation”, which, from his point of view, is represented in the fact that it affected the erosion of wages in the face of rising prices due to inflation, and he expresses this by saying: Inflation left wages behind separately. about current prices.

In just one month, the price rise in the United States slowed to 0.1 percent, matching analysts’ expectations, according to the personal consumption expenditures index, which the Federal Reserve relies on.

The same indicators indicate an increase in household income by 0.4 percent, while spending rates remained stable.

Slow down the pace of interest rate hikes

Michael Parkin, a professor of economics at Western University, points out in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy” that: based on US inflation data, “I think that the Federal Reserve will temporarily stop its policy … it is likely that it will stop raising interest rates at the same time.” pace, but I don’t see any early rate cuts.”

He touched on the concerns that many analysts commented on regarding a “credit crisis” that might be on the horizon, in the wake of the recent banking crisis in March, which raised a state of uncertainty in the sector, and the extent of this impact on the Federal Reserve’s decisions, explaining that a credit crisis in this way would be As a “surprise”, but the biggest surprise is if the US Federal Reserve is preparing the interest rate to address this risk now.

On March 22, the Federal Reserve approved the “ninth consecutive” increase in interest rates since last year, as part of its policy to try to rein in inflation, which in 2022 reached its highest level in about 4 decades, before it gradually slowed.

In its last meeting, the US Federal Reserve raised key interest rates by 25 basis points, in line with expectations.

The interest reached a range between 4.75 and 5 percent, constituting the highest level since September 2007, that is, before the global financial crisis.

The Federal Reserve announced – after its last meeting – that it may take more decisions to tighten monetary policy, stressing that inflation is still high, indicating that it has not yet finished raising interest rates despite the risk of an exacerbation of the banking crisis that ravages global markets.

aggressive monetary policy

Professor of Economics at Williams College, Kenneth Kuttner, says in exclusive statements to “Economy Sky News Arabia”:

I think we are facing a turning point now with regard to the US Federal Reserve’s policies regarding raising interest rates.

As everyone knows, the Fed hiked the federal funds rate very sharply, at a range of 4.75-5%, with another 1/4 percentage point rate hike likely on the way.

“The question now is whether this will be enough?” adds the economics professor, stressing that it is very difficult to know. Due to a number of factors; The most important of these is that there are different ways to measure the ‘intensity’ of monetary policy, and that it is too early to fully distinguish the effects of last year’s interest rate increases.

The Fed is likely to raise interest rates another quarter of a percentage point at the new meeting, and then adopt a wait-and-see attitude for a while, while the hope is that this will be enough for a gradual decline in inflation, while not causing a recession.

Williams College economics professor believes that “this is a reasonable expectation”, but in the field of monetary policy “things rarely go as planned”, as he put it.

The Federal Reserve’s expectations indicate that the rate of inflation this year will be slightly higher than it expected in December, at 3.6 percent compared to 3.5 percent, while it expected the GDP to decline by 0.4 percent compared to 0.5 percent.

different future scenarios

Economics professor at Canadian Wilfrid Laurier University, David Johnson, believes that the following scenarios for the next stage are not completely clear, and he says in statements to the “Sky News Arabia” website:

The interest rate level is likely to be kept high to reduce demand.

Thus, “families who have debts have to pay more interest on their debts, and then they can buy less other things.”

But whether they (monetary policy makers) will continue to raise rates after that or not while the trend is downward inflation is not clear.

Federal Reserve policymakers expect interest rates to end in 2023 at around 5.1%, unchanged from their median estimate in the last round of projections last December.

However, they raised their expectations for the next year, bringing the average interest rate at the end of 2024 to 4.3 percent instead of 4.1 percent in the previous forecast.

employment indicators

For his part, Professor at the University of Southern California, Jonathan Aronson, identifies in an exclusive statement to “Sky News Arabia Economy” the basic factors that drive monetary policy trends, saying that “the federal decision-makers are obsessed with inflation and interest rates more than employment indicators,” stressing that they ” They want to avoid a repeat of the interest rate hikes of the late 1970s at all costs.”

Official data indicates that the US economy added 236,000 new jobs last March, slightly more than expectations of 230,000 jobs, but at the same time it is a decline from the rates of the past two months.

Last January, the labor market in the United States added 472 thousand jobs. In February, it added 326,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate in America fell to 3.5 percent (according to data from the Ministry of Labor), contrary to analysts’ expectations that it would remain at the level of 3.6 percent last February.

At the same time, Aronson points out the consequences of the policy of raising interest rates in this way, and the pressures that followed the banking sector, stressing that “when interest rates rose, the value of long-term Treasury bonds was destroyed.”

“The regional banks holding these supposedly safe investments were vulnerable to the threat of banking collapse,” he continues.

The rate hike and forecasts announced by the US Federal Reserve indicate that it remains firmly focused on bringing inflation down to its 2 percent target, indicating that it still sees price inflation as a greater threat to growth than bank turmoil.

At the same time, it signals confidence that the economy and financial system are still in good enough shape to withstand a series of bank meltdowns that began in March and sparked widespread fears of a domino effect on other banks.

In March, industrial output rose by 0.4 percent, after rising by 0.2 percent in February, according to the revised data.

The dilemma of central banks

In general, the emeritus professor at the Department of Economics at the University of Ottawa, Mario Cicarichia, speaks in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website about the basic dilemma facing the US Federal Reserve and central banks, by saying:

The problem is that central banks generally tend to combat inflation by increasing interest rates, that is, they focus on fighting the last war (with economies disintegrating).

If inflation continues to slow, as it now appears to be, the bigger problem for monetary policy will be how to sustain growth while inflation is low.

Unfortunately, central banks are not well equipped to do that.

But central banks can pull the string (ie by slowing growth).

And the emeritus professor at the Department of Economics at the University of Ottawa refers to the expected financial policies in light of this, saying: “I think that we are heading towards recession, and in light of the reflection of the financial policies adopted during the next year (..)”.