Abdullah Abu Deif (Washington)

American political circles are awaiting the selection of the final candidates for the Republican and Democratic parties in the presidential elections, as the decision date approaches, as the Americans are only one month away from bringing down the curtain on the state of controversy that has continued throughout the past months, amid wide global follow-up given the importance of the American role and its impact on the economy. Global.

Experts expect surprises regarding the two names that will be chosen in light of the major challenges facing both current President Joe Biden and his rival, former President Donald Trump. Gabriel Soma, an advisor to candidate Trump, said that according to opinion polls, Donald is the most likely to run on behalf of the Republican Party in the presidential elections that will be held. It will take place during the current year, and he is expected to win the party’s primary elections in the first state in which voting takes place after two weeks at most.

Soma, who was part of the advisory body of the former US president for the “Union,” explained that the former governor of South Carolina and the US representative to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, is leading the competition against Donald Trump, as she is performing well in states such as New Hampshire, which is scheduled to take place. Voting will take place on January 23rd.

He pointed out that Trump is distinguished in internal voting referendums by voters’ knowledge of him and building crowds of supporters to whom he fulfilled their desires over the 4 years in which he assumed the presidency of the country.

Soma believes that the Democratic Party is in a dilemma, especially with Biden being the most likely to win the nomination in the presidential elections for the Democratic Party, but the thought remains that if he wins the second term, he will eventually reach the age of 86 years, which is an unprecedented number that an American executive who took over the presidency has never reached. Presidency of the country.

In a related context, US Democratic Party member Mehdi Afifi said that there is a surprise that could happen in the preliminary stage of the presidential elections, as Trump faces a judicial crisis related to 5 cases at the state level, in addition to a federal case that may threaten his candidacy in the first place if a ruling is issued against… His legal eligibility from the Supreme Court.

Afifi told Al-Ittihad that there are major challenges in the two parties. The Democratic Party has sharp and important discussions within it, especially amid dissatisfaction with the economic situation among young people in particular. He added that there are expectations of a court ruling excluding Trump from the electoral race, which is characterized for the first time by this competition in the primary stage, with the two most prominent names facing challenges that may prevent the two from ultimately running in the 2024 presidential elections.