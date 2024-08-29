Konami has finally acknowledged the possibility of Metal Gear Solid 4 being part of an expected Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2.

Last year, the company released Master Collection Vol. 1, which includes the first three Metal Gear Solid games plus some extra classics.

However, a second volume is widely expected to continue the story with Metal Gear Solid 4, 5, and Peace Walker, with fans digging around on the Konami website and the first volume’s game files for details.

Even Snake voice actor David Hayter appeared to be teasing something related to Metal Gear Solid 4 in a social media post last November.



Now, speaking to IGN During a preview of the upcoming remake Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Konami producer Noriaki Okamura teased the second volume when asked about bringing Metal Gear Solid 4 to modern consoles.

“We definitely are aware of this situation with MGS4. Unfortunately we can’t really say too much at the moment with Vol. 1 containing MGS 1-3 dot dot dot… you can probably connect the dots!” he said.

“Right now we are still internally concerned about what we should be doing for the future of the series. So sorry, we can’t really reveal anything at the moment. But stay tuned!”

It certainly seems inevitable Konami will release Metal Gear Solid 4 as part of a second volume, but for now the focus is likely on the Snake Eater remake.

Still, the fourth game received widespread critical praise on its release but remains only available on PS3. Considering recent releases and plans to revive the series, Metal Gear Solid 4 is certainly due a re-release of some sort.

