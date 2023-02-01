European Union countries plan to train 15,000 additional soldiers, raising the number of soldiers to be trained to 30,000, EU sources said Wednesday.
The currently ongoing training mission began last November and aims to provide individual, group and specialized training to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to a press release.
The mission helps the Ukrainian military defend its territory and protect the civilian population, and was created in response to a request from Ukraine for support in the aftermath of the Russian offensive.
Plans to increase the number of soldiers targeted for the training mission are expected to be formally announced during the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel to Ukraine later this week.
Under the mandate of the mission, Ukrainian soldiers will be trained in Poland, Germany and other European Union countries.
