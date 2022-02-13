After successfully holding their “SKZ’S Chocolate Factory” fan meeting, the sensational South Korean music group stray kidslaunched through the YouTube channel of his agency JYP Entertainment, an amazing and spectacular trailer to announce his new comebackwhich took STAY (name of their fandom) by surprise.

Stray Kids’ new song is called “Oddinary” and the long-awaited comeback will take place on March 18. Likewise, it was announced that pre-orders for his new album begin this February 14.

The trailer starts with lee felix moving to a place that at its entrance, has the sign “Ordinary (ordinary)”. During her tour of this place, she meets the other members of the gang: Lee Know, Bang Chan, Seungmin, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han and the maknae IN, who appear with a somewhat suspicious and creepy attitude at the same time. What mysteries do they hide?

It should be noted that from the beginning of the trailer, Felix holds a padlock with one of his hands. Another detail that we cannot ignore is that during this advance of the Stray Kids new comebackphotographs of the Idols appear on various posters with the legend “disappeared”.

At the end of this hearty preview, a sign that says “ordinary” flashes and, in a play on words, changes to “oddinary (strange)”, prompting the following question: “do you want to be Oddinary?” in Spanish “do you want to be strange?”.

Given this, STAY has started sharing their reactions and theories regarding the trailer.. “My theory that Hyunjin manipulates Felix”, “it seems like a movie on top of it”, “I can’t believe it, this will be spectacular”, “is that Stray Kids doesn’t give us a break, they made us go through a roller coaster of emotions and as soon as the fanmeeting ends, the comeback trailer is thrown in our face, impressive, as it should be” and many more.

“Oddinary” will follow the release of their Christmas special EP “Christmas EveL” last November, as well as the compilation album “SKZ2021” in December 2021.

Read more: “Thank you for sending me such warm messages,” Stray Kids’ Felix diagnosed with herniated disc

Before this, Stray Kids “broke it big” with their third studio album “NOEASY”, produced by 3Racha (Bang Chan, Han and Changbin). It includes the title track “Thunderous” as well as the B-Sides “Cheese” and “Domino”.