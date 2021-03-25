The Sharjah Police General Command concluded its online traffic awareness campaign, which came under the slogan “Stay on your path .. secure your safety”, with the aim of spreading traffic awareness among drivers of vehicles, to reduce the effects of traffic accidents. The campaign focuses on the necessity of adhering to the vehicle’s route, and not suddenly swerving while driving.

The Director of the Traffic Awareness and Information Branch, Captain Saud Al-Shaiba, confirmed that the campaign contributed to reducing the occurrence of accidents resulting from drivers not adhering to the lane while driving, compared to the same period last year, which witnessed a total of 64 traffic accidents, resulting in several injuries, ranging between Medium and eloquent.

He explained that the campaign came as a result of the high accident rates, according to previous traffic statistics, which indicated that failure to adhere to the traffic line by some vehicle drivers is at the forefront of the reasons leading to the occurrence of most of them, which caused an increase in the number of deaths in the past year, and from Sharjah Police is keen on the safety of drivers and road users from traffic accidents.

He also said that the campaign worked to spread awareness among drivers of vehicles, through the videos and messages that were posted on the electronic driving accounts in various social media sites, in addition to publishing them through electronic advertisements on the front of the malls, in several languages, including Arabic, English, and Urdu. And it focused on the need to adhere to the correct path, along with many directives and traffic instructions, that ensure their safety and the safety of others on the road.





