A new day of the Eredivisie began this Saturday and did so with the duel between the current champion of the Netherlands and who is constantly rising, the Feyenoord led by Santiago Gimenez who, in addition to helping in the scoring plays, finishes them, not for nothing is positioned as the scoring leader with 10 scores and the humble team of the Go Ahead Eagles who was not much of a rival.

Feyenoord came from a resounding victory against Ajax at the weekend and in the middle of it, remembering that the duel was postponed for a few minutes. For this reason, it was thought that this match could be the same or calmer. And although the local team dominated, the goal did not come until the end of the first half.

Rotterman’s men took the lead in the game at 45+2′ with a goal from Yankuba MintehAt this point, Santi Giménez had already had a few dangerous chances but could not score the goal, although he would not be far from achieving it. At 56′ and from the complementary part Calvin

Stengs he scored 2-0. The match was already dominated by Feyenoord who in the 76th minute made it 3-0 courtesy of “Bebote” who with a turn inside the area and with a left-footed shot scored the goal that sealed everything. The visit scored at 85′ with Sylla Sow.

Santiago Giménez during this Saturday’s game | Photo: Twitter Feyenoord

Santi Giménez solo scoring leader

With Santiago Giménez’s score this Saturday, the Mexican reached 10 points and is above Pavlidis of the AZ who is second with 8 goals. The Mexican’s scoring pace is enormous considering that he has only played 7 games and he already has almost half the goals he scored in his first year in Europe.

He gained the lead last day when a hat trick sent him to the top as the Eredivisie’s top net-breaker, although there is still a lot of tournament ahead to know if he will score more goals or stagnate in a certain part of the tournament.

Santi and Feyenoord will return to action on October 8 to face Zwolle in the culmination of Matchday 8 of the Eredivisie.