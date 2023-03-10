Stay inside if you live in the north of our country, because there is really nothing that will make your day outside.

March has a tail, that much is clear! The whole winter has been above average mild. We will soon be living in an era where there are District heads who have never experienced a real Elfstedentocht.

Given the lack of winter scenes in the north of the country, there is a good chance that it will never happen again. Left and green parties are still in favor of an Elfstedentocht, but they have clearly not been able to make a fist to save this tradition.

Winter scenes in the north

Although it won’t freeze very much today, there are many winter scenes today. It is snowing heavily in the north of the country. According to Rijkswaterstaat Traffic Information, it has so far produced very beautiful images. In terms of accidents, it seems to be not too bad so far. Perhaps everyone is wise enough to drive on winter tires (yes, we like to provoke discussions).

The main roads are quite passable. In terms of precipitation, it will continue for a while. It is expected that this will stop at the end of the day.

Buses on strike

It is wise not to travel today anyway. Especially if you use public transport. Public transport is running at a low ebb in the north of the Netherlands (Friesland and Groningen). Particularly in terms of buses, regional transport has been thinned out today. This also applies to other corners of our country, such as the Achterhoek (SUPERBOEREN!!!!) and Limburg.

Half of the regional transport will not drive Today. The reason: strikes! Especially in terms of buses, it will be a lot less frequent. And then people in the north are already having a hard time, because buses and trains run less often there than in the Randstad.

Photo credit: Ferrari 812 SF in the snow from @Row1 via Autoblog Spots!

Read more? These are 7 facts about Rijkswaterstaat and road salt!

This article Stay indoors if you live in the North of NL appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Stay #indoors #live #North