“You can stay in your gas oven“, responded a host from San Vito di Cadore (Belluno) canceling the reservation of his apartment by an Israeli family from Ness Ziona with three children. This is the Israeli website Ynetnews.com which reports the episode and the anti-Semitic insult written directly in Hebrew using Google Translate. The Digos and the Belluno Postal Police are investigating the episode who are trying to identify a certain Lorenzo, the signature at the bottom of the contemptuous response, referring to the method used by the Nazis to exterminate the Jews during the Holocaust.

Zaia: “Indignant, act of hatred to be prosecuted”

“I want to express my deepest indignation and firmest condemnation for an extremely serious act, if the published news were confirmed, and I express my solidarity with the Israeli family who were victims of this episode of anti-Semitism. The phrase ‘You can stay in the gas ovens’, addressed to these Israeli tourists, represents an unacceptable act of hatred and discrimination that hurts not only the dignity of the people involved, but also the fundamental values ​​of our own community”, says the Veneto governor Luca Zaia. “The Veneto Region – adds Zaia – does not tolerate any form of discrimination or racial hatred, and we are determined to take all necessary measures so that incidents like this are prosecuted.”

De Poli: “Intolerable and unworthy”

“What happened in San Vito di Cadore to an Israeli family, rejected by a tourist facility with shameful phrases, is simply intolerable and unworthy”, the comment of Senator Quaestor Antonio De Poli.

“It is painful to even have to comment: my closeness to the family offended by the horrendous anti-Semitic phrases that we reject and condemn with force. We live in times in which the resurgence of anti-Semitism is increasingly virulent and ferocious. Times in which we all have the duty, with even greater force, to reaffirm the democratic and civil principles that our Constitution establishes and that should now be the common heritage of all. Evidently, even greater commitment is needed to eradicate all forms of racism and intolerance that creep into our country”, he adds.