Mexico City.-Mexican actor Héctor ‘N’ will remain in prison and It will be next May when he receives the final sentence for alleged abuse against his daughter Alexa Hoffman, who denounced him publicly and legally two years ago.

In several news portals it is shared that last Tuesday afternoon a final arguments hearing was held in which a summary was made before the corresponding authorities on behalf of the alleged victim and the accused, actor Héctor ‘N’.

According to statements to journalists in CDMX, Héctor L. Cortés, Alexa Hoffman’s lawyer, the sentence could still take a few more days and it would be in May when the final ruling is known. in a new audience.

Daniela Parra, the eldest daughter of Héctor ‘N’, has always believed in her father and has expressed her full support and trusts his innocence, in addition to her social networks she has always advocated for him and was dissatisfied with the process carried out this Tuesday , so he sends a message to his dad.

“As expected, playing crooked as always, new audience: May 10. Tfor sure dad that every day they make you spend there will be rewarded by God”, Daniela writes to the 47-year-old actor.

For her part, Alexa Hoffman said that she feels confident that the truth is on her side and did not want to talk about the documentary that she announced on her networks entitled ‘Alexa’s two trials’, what she did express is that she takes therapy and is surrounded and supported by people who love her and are with her in these difficult times.

Héctor ‘N’ was charged in 2021 by his youngest daughter Alexa Hoffman, whom he had with actress Ginny Hoffman, of allegedly having abused her in her childhood, from the age of six to fourteen, and after denouncing him, they apprehended him and took him to the CDMX East Prison, where he is currently in prison awaiting his sentence.