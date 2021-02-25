Jacqueline Toledo has just fulfilled a dream. And he celebrated it as it should, with eggs, flour and tears. After years of effort, this Wednesday he received his medical degree at the UBA. He still has another dream to fulfill: get vaccinated. Throughout the quarantine he helped in a hostel for street people, in Parque Sarmiento. Dr. Jaquy – as they all called her – attended free of charge and with her own medical instruments the emergencies of the more than 100 men who lived there. Until he started working in the Ministry of Health, in the vaccination sector. But she still waits her turn. “It annoys me that the politicians got ahead of us in the queue“, He says.

And you have to believe him. According to official figures, the City received barely half the vaccines you need to immunize all your health workers, who was from the beginning in the trench. And he even endured escraches, such as the one Rodrigo Cuba received in April, a nurse from Balvanera: “Dear neighbor of 7B, it is time for you to start taking care of your neighbors, we know about your work in the Red Cross but today we have to take care of ourselves! Please, do not come home, the State has shelters for health personnel, do not come back anymore !!!!!!!!!”. The Ombudsman’s Office then came out to denounce consortiums before the courts and the Buenos Aires Legislature voted fines for the escrachadores. But of course, there were reasons to prefer to have the doctors far away. The day Rodrigo found the note in his elevator, 14% of those infected in the City were health workers. And even today they are still in the front line of fire. And without getting vaccinated. In the province of Buenos Aires, for example, it was reported that there are districts where only 23% of health personnel received the first dose.

Is there a more “strategic” sector than this? Is there any official, legislator or relative who has put more the body in this war than a doctor? Isn’t it a joke that the lawyer Carlos Zannini has taken the turn of a nurse? For months we heard the official slogan “Stay home, I take care of you”. We should have started by taking care of those who take care of us seriously.