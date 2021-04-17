Emergency services warned this morning to stay clear of mountain areas as a result of freezing weather. Anyone planning to go hiking this weekend should make alternative plans, according to emergency services.
The Guardia Civil traffic department also urged people not to head to the mountains to see the snow because of the traffic problems which this causes.
The unsettled weather is expected to continue throughout the weekend.
More videos from today’s snowfall.
