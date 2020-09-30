On October 1, the whole world celebrates the Day of the Elderly. This is a wonderful period of life: the baggage of experience has already been accumulated, which can be shared with the younger generation, and there is time for communication with relatives and friends.

How not to be sad and stay awake, AiF.ru told Elena Busel, a psychologist at the Moscow Psychological Aid Service.

Learn to see the good

Despondency, melancholy, sad thoughts take up a lot of energy and create inner tension. Learn to pay attention to the positive aspects of life. Try to celebrate every little thing that lifts your mood and makes you happy. Over time, this skill will become a habit, and you can easily redirect your attention to what fills you with energy, and does not take it away.

Maintain self-confidence

Take a look at your life. It is filled with events. Remember your achievements: big and small, significant and not so. Try not to discount your accomplishments. Praise yourself more often for what you are doing now.

Interesting activities

Another way to become a little happier is to focus on what you are really interested in, captivating. It can be anything from gardening to painting. Now is the time to do those things that really please you and, perhaps, for which there was not enough time before. Gloomy thoughts arise where there is emptiness. It’s worth taking care of yourself and not giving sadness a chance to fill your living space.

Take care of your physical health

Be in the fresh air more often. Enjoy nature. Walk, exercise, meditate. In general, try to keep your physical condition in good shape. If sports are not for you, then take walks around the city. Visit places you haven’t been before. This way you will not only be able to maintain your physical shape, but also learn something new and interesting.

Be curious

Our brain, like our body, needs constant training. Start learning a foreign language. Sign up for a hobby club where you can learn new skills. Learn poetry, cook unusual dishes, ask your grandchildren to show you how to use a computer.

“Remember that your life follows the rules that you set. No circumstances can deprive you of courage if you do not want to, ”the psychologist emphasizes.

The specialists of the Moscow Psychological Aid Service are always ready to provide support and help in case of difficulties. Qualified psychologists conduct both individual consultations and training programs, in which group leaders pay attention to how to prolong a full life at an older age. You can clarify detailed information by calling a single reference telephone 8 (499) 173-09-09 or on the service website.