“We have set ourselves up for the truth to come out. About us lies, bad faith and conspiracy theorems. A special thanks to Cossiga who has always defended us against a pounding propaganda of a single thought that follows the interests of a few at the expense of the community. Born was our putative father. We want our commitment to the homeland to be recognized ”

Starting from the 1950s, the Atlantic block, headed by the Anglo-Americans, set up the widespread European network “Stay Behind nets” (stay behind enemy lines). It was created in Belgium, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Holland, Switzerland and Italy. In Italy – with the agreement dated November ’56 between US intelligence (CIA) and the then SIFAR – it was renamed with the code name “Gladio”, from the white weapon of the same name used by the legionaries of the Roman army and by the fighters in the ancient arenas of the Empire, the short two-bladed broadsword.

Officially composed by 622 volunteers (most civilians, mainly located in the sensitive lines of the north-east on the border with the former Yugoslavia of Tito), the organization – based in Torre Poglina (Alghero), Sardinia (shared with the 9th Regiment “Col Moschin ”) – was then dissolved in the early nineties following a media scandal that overwhelmed the highest institutional offices, Quirinale with Cossiga first and foremost and senior military officers. Men in the shadows, trained by the chosen corps of the Western armed forces in information gathering, sabotage, infiltration, exfiltration, guerrilla warfare and propaganda, brought up (as needed) in the last thirty years in many crime events that have marked history Italian Republic: Via Fani, Bologna, Murder Mattarella and various coup theories.

Under the motto of “Silendo Libertatem Servo”, after the momentary “kermesse” around the clamor, the former gladiators were formed (1994) in “Italian Association of Stay Behind Volunteers” with registered office in Trento.