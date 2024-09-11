The climate terrorists of Extiction Rebellion are not just announcing a blockade of the A12, but the mother of all blockades!

We’ve warned you about the climate alarmists of Extinction Rebellion’s actions this week, and announced a number of “stay away from…” articles, and here’s one of them. Because as far as the climate soldiers are concerned, things could still get a bit worse warmer worse!

This week, the climate lovers are marching from Arnhem to The Hague and have announced that they will jointly conclude the festive week there next Saturday with a blockade of the A12.

Police strike

So far nothing new under the sun you might say? Well, there is also a police strike going on at the same time. During the pleasant walking week, the police will guarantee the safety of the activists and road users, but they will definitely not put an end to the action. Not even if the mayors call for it.

The police won’t even be present at the final party on the A12 in The Hague, they’ll be sitting at their own meeting philosophizing about their early retirement. Of course, that’s their right.

Abuse of the situation

However, the climate do-gooders see their chance. According to them, the police’s decision to blockade the A12 unmolested shows that the popo itself also realizes that the usual large-scale police deployment is disproportionate and unnecessary. According to XR to the newspaper of awake Netherlands.

So what have the climate supporters come up with? Of course, this opportunity only comes once, so this blockade must become the mother of all blockades. XR calls on you to bring your tent and sleeping bag and not block the road for an hour, but to camp in the tunnel box.

Most disruptive ever

The action group has blocked the A12 dozens of times before and the public’s sympathy seems to be waning. So the blockade of the A12 must be bigger and worse than ever to have any impact.

The severity of the climate and ecological crisis justifies the additional nuisance. Climate evangelists are great at setting priorities for the rest of the country

Deploy army

No police who will use a baton or cup of coffee to talk the concerned climate citizens off the highway. The mayor can stand on his head, the police are busy with their own business.

The Hague politics is also stirring. For example, VVD council member Lotte van Basten Batenburg already via twitter X know that, as far as the VVD faction is concerned, action should simply be taken if the climate activists block the highway.

If the police cannot or will not intervene, the army should be deployed. According to the VVD faction, which is not responsible for that.

Blockade A12 Extinction Rebellion

So the climate strikers want to make the biggest statement yet, that unique opportunity is here now. Incidentally, they do let it be known that the demonstrators have the right to protection. So they are abusing the situation (no police) by expanding the action, but they do demand protection from people who may not agree with them (police?)

We are already preparing for a hot weekend in the Hofstad.

