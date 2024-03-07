Stay away from the A16. The title says it all. You should stay away.

Highways, we love them. Highways of all shapes and sizes, German highways, French highways and even Spanish highways. We love it. And the reason is clear, because you can ride it nice and fast. Otherwise they would have been called slow roads, right?

Anyway, you can ride them fast, but they have to meet certain requirements. For example, that the asphalt is nice and smooth. Or that there are no traffic jams, that also helps. And because of those last two things we now say: Stay away from the A16!

Yes, there is a lot of work is being done on the A16. From Sunday evening, March 10, the complete viaduct of the A16 over the Hoofdweg in Rotterdam will be demolished and later rebuilt. That is a huge job and will take about a year and a half.

And although every effort is made to cause as little inconvenience as possible, you can be assured that as a motorist you will certainly experience inconvenience. For example, exit 27 at Prins Alexander will be closed for a year and a half. If you happen to have to use it, you have to go to number 26 near Kralingen.

In addition, the Hoofdweg in Rotterdam will close for 3 weeks in May. This will mainly cause inconvenience to local residents. And as icing on the cake, the A16 will also be closed for three weekends during that year and a half.

Well, now you know and you can shout with us: Stay away from the A16!

