Not bad advice anyway, but these days you should definitely stay away from the A12. Especially near The Hague…

We’ve said it before, the A12 is simply the most annoying highway in the Netherlands and it now lives up to that name again. (Yes also for the Hardworking Dutch Fireworks Enthusiast who gets his firecrackers from Germany…)

Because you may have forgotten, but that damned ribbon of asphalt called A12 is closed for three days from NOW.

Indeed, they are repairing the Nelson Mandela Bridge. Or simply Mandelabrug, according to the locals from Zoetermeer. That thing is full of life-threatening cracks and torn screw holes and needs to be fixed immediately.

And that’s why we’re singing in unison now…

Stay away from the A12, stay away from the A12!

First, the craftsmen start lifting the part of the bridge that hangs above the A12. It has a weight of 800 tons. Two special trucks with 200 wheels will lift the road surface and then move it to the side of the road.

The bridge will then move to a work site between the A12 and the railway. There it is placed on the ground by four cranes. The new bridge section is then hung back in place. And even if the old bridge is demolished, the still good parts are reused.

The A12 is planned to reopen at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Of course you want to see the images

Anyway, only with text this is also just a dry message. That’s why we have the images for you. You can see with your own eyes what life is like in Zoetermeer.

We conclude with this last, but no less sincere piece of advice:

STAY AWAY FROM THE A12!!1!

