Rijkswaterstaat has strong advice to avoid Rotterdam.

Anyone who drove in or around Rotterdam last weekend will have experienced the endless traffic jams. The reason? Rijkswaterstaat is carrying out maintenance on the Benelux tunnel and this work cannot be postponed.

This includes replacing asphalt that, according to Rijkswaterstaat, is so seriously damaged that it is almost impossible to drive over it.

Benelux tunnel maintenance

The Benelux tunnel was closed in the direction of The Hague/Westland/Rotterdam-Noord. Traffic must therefore be diverted via the Van Brienenoord Bridge. Initially, Rijkswaterstaat communicated delays of thirty to sixty minutes. In practice this turned out very differently.

Traffic was at a standstill on the Van Brienenoord Bridge and delays were easily up to two hours. It was already a tragedy on Saturday afternoon, but things went even further wrong on Sunday when an accident happened on the bridge.

A dramatic weekend, annoying, that can happen once in a while. Certainly. However, the same misery awaits Rotterdam residents and the surrounding area over the next two weekends. Work on the Benelux tunnel will take place both this coming weekend and at Easter. Expect significant delays.

Rijkswaterstaat's advice? Avoid Rotterdam, according to the service opposite Rijnmond. Rijkswaterstaat has adopted the time-honored Autoblog Advice in a slightly milder form. We just say stay away from Rotterdam! I repeat, stay away from Rotterdam!

That's easier said than done. Residents of the city want to go home. And for the surrounding areas in the Rijnmond, Lansingerland and Westland regions, motorists must also drive north over the Van Brienenoord Bridge. It can be a bit more nuanced: don't come to 010 for a day of shopping and don't cross the Van Brienenoord Bridge towards the south if you have to go back over that bridge later in the day.

Photo via Autoblog Spots

This article Stay away from Rotterdam! I repeat, stay away from Rotterdam! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

