At least if you have a car with a petrol or diesel engine. Then the advice is: Stay away from London!

Driving through a big city by car is not the most fun thing to do anyway, but you have cities and cities. So it’s not too bad in-pack ’em bite- Rotterdam, if you have to go somewhere by car.

Utrecht is already getting a lot more annoying and Amsterdam is three yard KUDT. With dt indeed, then it is not a bad word for the filters and stuff.

But these cities are a feast compared to the capital of Great Britain. London indeed. If you have a normal car with a combustion engine there, we can only say one thing; STAY AWAY!!!

Stay away from London

The City Council of London has determined that you drive a polluting car pay £15 per ride if you want to go into town. That’s annoying for a single time, but if you live there, work there or have to be there often for other reasons, it’s disastrous.

It is a plan of mayor Kahn, (not this Kahn by the way) who wants to score virtues through this policy. Ten years ago, a girl was said to have died from a fatal asthma attack caused by air pollution, and since Kahn has asthma herself, something had to be done.

A noble plan in itself, but hardly anyone in London agrees. They think it’s terrible that the girl died, but she had an underlying condition, they defend themselves. They also see it mainly as a plan to fill holes in the municipal coffers.

So the cameras are now being sabotaged on a large scale that are supposed to register who has a polluting car. A taxi driver has even gone on hunger strike. And that is also bad for your health…

For the time being, the city council is adamant that the project will continue. But if protests go on long enough, they might backfire over there in London.

Until then: Stay away!!

This article Stay away from London. I repeat, stay away from London! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

