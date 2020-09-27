Through image morphing, a morph image is created by adding someone else’s face and the rest of the body to someone else, which cyber criminals do to create fake accounts on dating websites, pornography and social media. People should avoid initiatives like the Couple Challenge. Balsingh Rajput, SP (Maharashtra Cyber ​​Police)

Couple challenge (#couplechallenge) is becoming increasingly popular in social media these days. Under this challenge, any person has to click on a beautiful and attractive photo with his wife or girlfriend and post it on social media. Of the posts that get the most ‘likes’, the related social media platform highlights the person’s profile. This challenge is most in trend on Facebook. So far, over 20 lakh people have accepted this challenge. In Mumbai too, this challenge is growing very fast. But the Mumbai Police has appealed to people to stay away from such a challenge and take precautions.Police have appealed to people through social media to think twice before posting a photo of their partner (wife / female friend) with them on Facebook or other social media. Police said that if you are not careful, then this ‘love’ challenge can become a ‘problem’ for you and your pictures can be morphed into cybercriminals for pornography. So before taking part in any such challenge, do be thoughtful. Police has also tweeted this information.

Save your social privacy in this way