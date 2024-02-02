Want to kick off the weekend in Belgium? Forget it, Belgium is closed!

Have a wonderful weekend in Belgium! A good stew with chips. Have a drink and then enjoy the carelessness that is so in the nature of the Flemish people when they sit and enjoy everything that life has to offer.

But not now! If you drive down the A16 towards Antwerp, you will encounter red crosses at the Galder junction. The highway is blocked at Hazeldonk. By angry Belgian farmers! And our Dutch colleagues are happy to lend a helping hand.

Peasant protests

Yes, you remember in the Netherlands, some time ago. Upside-down flags and manure on the highway. Very good Dutch people said it was a shame. Now that the PVV and the BBB have won the elections, farmers' protests have calmed down here, but things are really going up in the rest of Europe. And then it turns out that those Dutch farmers are just nice wimps.

For example, we saw images in France where the Péage was expertly turned into a field. Complete with plowed earth and sown. In Germany they do everything thoroughly, including protesting. In Brussels, during the European summit, honking tractors drove past the politicians' hotels and today it is the turn of the Belgian highway.

Farmers have blocked the highway near Hazeldonk. You can still flee back to the Netherlands via one lane, but that Burgundian weekend in Antwerp has to be postponed for a week.

Light a fire

The farmers are warming themselves by a big fire along the highway. Add a beer and the necessary fireworks will go up. In theory you can pass on the parallel road, but that is nice and hot and busy. At least a hundred farmers are present.

Dutch farmers do opt for the Burgundian Vrijmibo and stand in solidarity with it. Here in the Netherlands we are of course always the best boy in the class, so Timmerfrans' European plans are already being implemented here. Now the rest of Europe is slowly and carefully following suit and farmers there are also taking action. They're not wimps, so that's immediately flaming.

Belgium closed: so take a detour

For those who really want to go to Belgium, you can take a detour, but that will of course take a lot of time. Although the farmers themselves think that everything is not too bad. Against the Telegraph the Belgians say that the trucks are allowed to pass there. They themselves believe that they are protesting modestly and not demolishing anything. Apparently a big fire on the roadside and fireworks are just part of it. Nothing to worry about.

Europe must pay the price. All those blabbering politicians should just shut up and let the farmers burp. According to the farmers. It seems that they will remain there for a while, as caravans have even been spotted behind the tractors. In short, Belgium is closed.

Wondering if the Belgian police are as relaxed as the farmers! We will see.

