The corona virus is spreading in Germany, new measures have already been ordered. Now Chancellor Merkel speaks and it becomes clear.

Chancellor Angela Merkel logs in to the Coronavirus pandemic urgently to speak.

logs in to the urgently to speak. It calls on citizens to stay at home and limit contacts as much as possible.

and limit contacts as much as possible. Each and every one of us now has to act to get one Loss of control to avoid.

Berlin – On Wednesday they met State leaders and federal politicians suitable after a tough conference. New measures, similar nationwide, should be implemented again Curb the spread of the coronavirus *. The uniform strict line is clear. The Development of the corona pandemic in Germany makes them necessary.

The introduced Corona traffic light * is red in many places. But that means curfew, restaurant closings and a ban on alcohol no exit restrictions. At least not yet. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder has already indicated that he does not want to rule out a second lockdown. The second wave * can no longer be denied, he added.

Coronavirus in Germany: Merkel’s appeal unequivocally – “Meet with significantly fewer people”

Well speaks Chancellor Angela Merkel * and addresses itself dramatically directly to the German citizens. “Meet you with significantly fewer peoplewhether outside or at home, “Merkel appeals via video,”do without any tripwhich is not really necessary, on every celebrationthat is not really necessary. “

Coronavirus podcast by Angela Merkel: “Stay at home whenever possible”

The high infection rates the Federal Government and Chancellor had moved on Saturday to the podcast to publish. “You’re welcome stay home whenever possible, at their place of residence “, demands Angela Merkel and at the same time shows himself to be compassionate: “I know that doesn’t just sound harsh, in individual cases that is also a serious waiver. “

The “comparatively relaxed summer” is now over, explains the Chancellor, and Germany is now in a “very serious phase of the corona pandemic“. “We are now difficult months before, ”her serious outlook.

Merkel call: Avoid uncontrolled spread – “We have to go further now”

That is why the waiver must now be made so that the health system, schools, daycare centers, the economy and jobs do not suffer even more. “We have to do everything now so that the virus does not spread uncontrollably. Every day counts“, Says Merkel,” So what can each and every one of us do to ensure that the numbers go down again? A lot, most of it simply because each and every one of us consistently maintains the minimum distance, wears mouth and nose protection, and complies with hygiene rules. But we have to go further now.“

According to Angela Merkel, this means: “If each of us has encounters outside of our own family for a while now significantly reduced, then it can succeed the trend to more and more Stop and reverse infections. “Consideration and common sense are the most effective means of combating the pandemic, the Chancellor concluded in her urgent appeal. (moe) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.

