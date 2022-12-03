Sony has just revealed that it will launch a new PS4 Slim bundle which will include the aforementioned console, a controller DualShock 4 – which, by the way, is in short supply – and, perhaps best of all, the physical version of God of War Ragnarok.

According to the available information, this beautiful bundle with console and game will be available in mid-December in Mexico, Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Colombia, Peru and El Salvador. Chile is the one with an exact date that is for the 15th of the same month.

If you don’t know what to give or don’t know what to ask for in the rest of the year, you can opt for this PS4 bundle with God of War Ragnarok which is exclusive to our region.

Now, it seems that this package does not have a great value, especially since the PS4 is already out, however, perhaps there are some people who are surely waiting for a good offer to get a console and the physical version of God of War Ragnarok it’s also worth it.

Source: PlayStation

The bad thing about this information is that they never told us how much it will cost, at least in Mexico. Surely when it goes on sale we will know how much they are going to leave it for.

Also, this smells like it will be the last package of the PlayStation console because if you start looking, you will not find even the simplest model for sale. Curiously, what there is is PS5, but well, that is above 13,000 Mexican pesos.

Well, this is a nice gift option that you can give to that person who doesn’t have a console and wants to play. What did you think of the PS4 bundle with God of War Ragnarok? Do not forget that you can share your opinion with us in the comments area. You can also find us at discord, Twitter Y Facebook