Nowadays most people use debit cards and credit cards. With this, you can withdraw money whenever you want, you can pay online anywhere. But keeping these cards safely is also a big responsibility. Everyday, different ways of cybercrime are coming out every day. In such a situation, if you have a credit or debit card with Wi-Fi, then you need to be very careful. The biggest danger to people with Wi-Fi debit or credit cards is that without the PIN number of your card, anyone can withdraw at least 2,000 rupees from your bank account. Today we will tell you how this card works and how you can protect yourself from this fraud.

Wi-Fi Credit-Debit Card

This Wi-Fi credit-debit card is also called contactless card. Although these cards are called Wi-Fi credit-debit, they do not work through Wi-Fi. Actually, such cards operate on the basis of NAFC i.e. Near Field Communication and RFID Radio Frequency Identification Technology. The Wi-Fi card has a chip that is connected to a thin metal antenna. From this antenna, the card receives the signal to the POS machine and the same antenna gets power from the POS machine through the radio frequency field. In such a situation, a maximum of Rs 2,000 can be withdrawn from your account without any PIN through this card only after coming into contact with the POS machine.

How is cheating

If you have kept your Wi-Fi debit / credit card in your pocket then the criminals will touch the POS machine from your pocket. The range of such cards is up to 4 cm. You will not even know and in such a time 2000 rupees will be withdrawn from your account.

How to protect Wi-Fi cards from criminals

The biggest question is that if you have a credit or debit card with a Wi-Fi chip, how can you keep it completely safe? You can follow the tips given below

1 Card should not be given in the hands of the shopkeeper while making payment in any hotel or shop.

Swap 2 cards in front of you and check the message after the transaction at the same time.

3 If you have such a card, then wrap it in aluminum foil paper.

You can use a metal wallet to tell 4 cards to thugs.

5 Wallets with RFID blocking are also available in the market, you can use them to carry the card.