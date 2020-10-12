The authorities of Stavropol do not exclude the closure of shopping centers due to the unfavorable epidemiological situation. The issue was discussed at a meeting with the participation of representatives of the mayor’s office, large retail chains and shopping and entertainment centers. The main topic of the meeting was the strengthening of measures to prevent coronavirus.

According to a representative of the regional Rospotrebnadzor, in the Stavropol region, more than 17 thousand people are already infected with COVID-19. The daily gain is 3-4%. Often people become infected while shopping and on public transport.

The authorities spoke in favor of strengthening measures to prevent infections. So, employees need to measure the temperature, contact surfaces – to process, disinfect the air, inform visitors and employees about the importance of disinfection and adherence to the mask regime.

If shopping centers do not comply with security measures, the question of suspending their activities will arise, writes NewsTracker…

Over the past 24 hours, 156 patients with coronavirus infection have been identified in the Stavropol Territory. Over the entire period, 17,904 people were infected with the coronavirus, 352 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of coronavirus died.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.