Mexico City.– While Ian McKellen is set to return as Gandalf in the new Lord of the Rings films, actress Imelda Staunton will do the same with her role as Dolores Umbridge from the world of Harry Potter.

Just over 14 years after the British actress’s last performance as the villainous professor in the film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, an official video of the franchise on YouTube revealed Staunton’s official return to the saga.

“For the first time, guests will walk through the Flu Passage and see the Ministry of Magic on its full scale, in all its splendour, in all its glamour,” the video narration says. Staunton and her Dolores Umbridge will be a central character in the story told in the attraction “Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry,” part of “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.”

“Of course I can scare people. I don’t really get approached by many kids. They’re the grown-up kids, you mean you’re 35, but they grew up with the movies. Harry Potter doesn’t stop, does it?” Staunton shared with Hello! Magazine in 2019.

This new immersive ride is set to open at Universal’s Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, Florida, in 2025. The story will place guests right during Umbridge’s trial by the Ministry of Magic and her subsequent escape plan. “Our ride is so technologically advanced. There are so many layers to it,” said Kim Gritzer, head of Universal Creative, the division in charge of attractions at Universal’s parks. Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne is also set to reprise his role as Newt Scamander in this park expansion.