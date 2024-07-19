Home page politics

Sophie von Bechtolsheim never met her grandfather Claus Schenk von Stauffenberg. He was executed on July 20, 1944. He had previously tried to kill Hitler with an explosive device. In an interview, she talks about her controversial grandfather and explains what we can still learn from him today.

As a historian, you have studied your grandfather intensively and written a book about him. It is called “Stauffenberg: My grandfather was not an assassin.” What was he instead?

I prefer the term tyrannicide because it reflects the dilemma that Stauffenberg and his co-conspirators faced. On the one hand, they had to prevent a tyrant from carrying out his murderous craftOn the other hand, they knew that this would only work if they tried to kill Hitler. The moral and religious confrontation with this dilemma is evident in many documents that the resistance fighters left behind.

Your grandfather had been dead for 24 years when you were born. How did you get in touch with him?

My grandmother Nina Schenk Countess von Stauffenberg had a bust of her late husband. As a child, I was very impressed by this bust. It gave my grandfather a sublime presence even after his death. But my grandmother always tried very hard to normalize him. The political and historical dimension of his legacy was conveyed to us very early on, but rather casually. As a little girl, I just wanted to know what Stauffenberg was like as a father and husband.

Sophie von Bechtolsheim, the granddaughter of Claus Schenk von Stauffenberg.

Stauffenberg’s granddaughter did not see the name as a stigma – murdering a tyrant is not an assassination

Until you got married, you still bore the name von Stauffenberg. Did you feel that was a stigma?

No, not as a stigma. But sometimes people were curious when they heard the name. My teachers were also sometimes very proud to have a Stauffenberg granddaughter in her class. Some people therefore had higher expectations of my decency and were even more disappointed when I cheated, skipped class or talked in class.

What moral considerations did Stauffenberg make before he took action?

Nobody knows what was going on in my grandfather’s head. And I am very cautious about that. I don’t want to speculate on depth psychology. But we do know that Stauffenberg met with Christian clergy and read Thomas Aquinas, who also dealt with the tyrannicide. The then Bishop of Berlin, Konrad Cardinal von Preysing, wrote in his memoirs that Stauffenberg had visited him shortly before July 20, 1944.

Colonel Claus Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg.

But he invokes the seal of confession. Unfortunately, we don’t know what they discussed at the time. Shortly before July 20, the Jesuit priest Alfred Delp suddenly turned up at my grandparents’ house. My grandmother reported that they had talked for three hours. For me, all of this is evidence of how much the tyrannicide was troubling my grandfather.

Why is the distinction between tyrannicide and assassination so important to you?

Assassinations are nihilistic. Assassins are not interested in a positive, constructive vision of the future, but rather in attention. They want to express their ideology through violence. The intention of the men and women of July 20th was exactly the opposite. They wanted to put an end to murder, manslaughter and destruction and were striving for a Restoration of the full majesty of the law That is how they formulated it in a call for a coup. A constitutional system was to be established. And that was only possible through Hitler’s death. They were convinced of that. It was not about the assassination, the act of violence itself, but Hitler’s death was necessary for the conspirators to overthrow the regime and replace it with a constitutional system.

Granddaughter horrified by statements on racial theory and slavery – What was Stauffenberg really like?

After the invasion of Poland in 1939, Stauffenberg wrote to his wife: “The population is an unbelievable rabble, a lot of Jews and a lot of mixed people. A people who only feel comfortable under the whip. The thousands of prisoners will do our agriculture a lot of good. In Germany they are certainly useful, hardworking, willing and content.” That sounds like racial theory and slavery.

When I first read the quote, I was horrified. One of the first questions I would ask my grandfather would be: What did you mean by that? To put these statements into context, I compare them with his actual behavior. If he really was a racist and an anti-Semite, he would not have stood up for those he felt were being unfairly mistreated. But that is exactly what he did.

Sophie von Bechtolsheim never met her grandfather.

During the Polish campaign, Stauffenberg had a comrade given a harsh disciplinary punishment because he had wrongly identified two women as partisans and had them shot. If he had really been a convinced racist, he would not have cared at all about this case. But for my grandfather, martial law was binding. He was therefore committed to the lawful treatment of civilians and prisoners of war.

In your book you write that your grandfather was a child of his time. Does that mean you are not absolving him of responsibility?

I don’t want to marginalize Stauffenberg’s problematic statements. But I can only interpret it as simply the language that was spoken at the time. Today we no longer use these expressions for the best of reasons; it immediately makes the hairs on the back of our necks stand up. I feel exactly the same as you, only I compare it with his behavior, with his concrete actions. And there is not a single action known from him that indicates that he supported Hitler’s racial policy program in any way or even put it into practice.

A historically adequate picture is difficult – the new right also makes use of Stauffenberg

In your book you stress that it is difficult to get a historically accurate picture of Stauffenberg because a different language was used back then and terms were used differently. To what extent can we still learn from Stauffenberg today?

I am convinced that man is called to freedom. The men and women of July 20 exercised this freedom in the face of existential threat and thereby preserved their moral integrity. That is, they not only recognized the fundamental evil in Hitler’s regime, but they also acted accordingly. Therein lies their timeless legacy and we can learn something from it.

Even as a child, I was fascinated by the fact that a modern society can decide within a very short period of time to wipe out part of the population under the leadership of a dominant ideology. Even then, it was clear to me that this could happen again at any time. Our present time should remind us of this again. This is probably a timeless human theme. That is why the legacy of my grandfather and his co-conspirators remains relevant.

Hermann Goering (Göring, 3rd from left) and Reich Minister Martin Bormann (left) inspect the Führer's headquarters "Wolf's Lair" after the bomb attack on July 20, 1944. As Adolf Hitler was about to bend over the map table in his headquarters in East Prussia to understand the location of a military position, his chair was knocked out of his hands. It was shortly after 12.40 p.m. on July 20, 1944. A bomb had exploded in his situation hut. Less than ten minutes earlier, Colonel Claus Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg had placed a bag with the explosive device under the map table. He then left the hut under a pretext.

Stauffenberg can be interpreted in very different ways. While Olaf Scholz from Revolt of conscience speaks, the New Right uses Stauffenberg and other resistance fighters to portray itself as a legitimate resistance. What do you do to counter this arbitrariness?

I don’t know if I can say anything against that. I can only point out that this is an extreme distortion of history. That is nothing new. The first person to misinterpret July 20 was Hitler. He spoke of a small clique of unscrupulous officersThe fact that the New Right is trying to appropriate Stauffenberg and Sophie Scholl is a clever strategic move. In doing so, they are trying to instrumentalize the concept of resistance. However, this concept played hardly any role for the men and women of July 20th and also for the White Rose.

More important was the moral outrage and the positive vision of a possible future. It is completely oblivious to history to put a tyrant like Hitler on the same level as a democratically elected chancellor. It is also ridiculous when people who are actually risking nothing put themselves in this tradition. In Germany today, no one is threatened with the guillotine anymore.