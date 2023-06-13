BHealth Minister Karl Lauterbach expects contributions to increase slightly in view of the billions in deficit in statutory health insurance. “Finance Minister Christian Lindner has made it clear that the tax subsidies for statutory health insurance cannot be increased,” Lauterbach told the editorial network Germany. “With me there will be no cuts in performance. The contribution rate to statutory health insurance will therefore have to rise again slightly next year.”

After secured finances in 2023, the statutory health insurance companies expect another deficit next year. The central association expects a gap of between 3.5 billion and 7 billion euros. Without countermeasures, this would result in an increase in the average additional contribution of 0.2 to 0.4 percentage points.

In addition, Lauterbach rejected the demands for an increase in the contribution assessment ceiling in the GKV. In order to raise this, one would have to raise the compulsory insurance limit at the same time. But that is ruled out by the coalition agreement. “I myself would have no problem raising the compulsory insurance limit and the contribution assessment limit. But I keep my agreements.”