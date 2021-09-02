fromMartina Lippl conclude

When is the corona pandemic over? The head of statutory health insurance physicians, Andreas Gassen, gives a forecast that gives rise to hope.

Berlin – is the end of the corona pandemic in sight? Maybe another six months to nine months, says the head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV).

“I assume that Corona will end in spring 2022,” said Andreas Gassen from Düsseldorf Rheinische Post. “Until then, the vaccination rate will be a little higher, but above all the number of people who have recovered with antibodies will also increase. Restrictions will then probably become completely unnecessary. ”Virologist Klaus Stöhr predicted im Merkur.de* a “dramatic relaxation”.

Gassen believes the pandemic will end in spring – but before that, the numbers will rise again

But Gassen also said that the number of infections would rise again in autumn. Returning travelers from some countries have already driven up the number of infections. The number of serious illnesses will, however, remain well below that of last winter.

Gassen would not see any major concerns in the medical profession that the health system could collapse. “So a little more calm would be appropriate without becoming reckless,” said Gassen in the Rheinische Post.

In Germany, the 7-day incidence rose slightly again. You can find the current corona numbers here in our news blog. (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA