Selling beautiful numbers is very profitable, because the cost of their production is minimal, and the profit is high. Motorists are ready to pay for this status element. However, until now, numbers have been sold through penumbra schemes and money has settled in the pockets of third parties. Now the state is trying to take control of their turnover. 10 years ago, the prime minister instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Economy to develop a procedure for such sales. For a long time, the law was undergoing approval. Now the draft resolution has been submitted by the Ministry of Economy to the government. It is assumed that already in 2022, car owners will be able to choose beautiful numbers from the lists presented on the website and, through the portal of public services, take part in the auction for their purchase.

Sales procedure

At the moment, “nice numbers” find owners not only through “their people in the police”, but mostly through private car owners who have already received “nice numbers” legally. The scheme works this way. The numbers are put up for sale together with the machines on which they are installed. These can be very cheap specimens. When the car is transferred to a new owner, he leaves a “nice number” for himself and registers in his own name. Further, the owner has the right to carry out a complex procedure for removing the purchased car from the register, for a paid assignment of the number to himself, and selling the donor car back to the old owner. Then the beautiful number is reinstalled on another more prestigious car.

The scheme is complex, has a number of “pitfalls” and is associated with the introduction of many registration entries in the vehicle, which raise questions during the subsequent sale of the car.

According to Kommersant, you can buy various numbers at such auctions, including U999UU99 for 18 million rubles. А444АА77 – for 5 million rubles. and А222АА77 and О888ОО97 – for 3.5 million rubles.

The Ministry of Economy plans that such auctions can be held directly and the procedure for re-registering car numbers for the new owner will not be as complicated. Then it will be possible to sell them in much larger quantities and make a profit. The seller will have to pay the auction fee. The Ministry of Economics calls the average price for a room at 300 thousand rubles, and the maximum can reach 10 million rubles.

At such auctions, not only private numbers already issued to the owners can be exhibited, but also new ones from the traffic police. Base rates have been determined for all numbers, from which auctions should start.

Unusual license plates from different countries Unusual license plates from different countries

Price for rooms

According to Kommersant’s information, the highest base rates will be for numbers with the same numbers and letters, for example, А111АА or В888ВВ. The base rate for them will be 600 thousand rubles. For a number with the same letters and round numbers like 100, 200, 300, etc. (for example, А100АА) it is proposed to request a minimum of 450 thousand rubles. Other combinations will be cheaper.

Basic prices for state numbers for motorcycles, including prestigious combinations of numbers 0001, 0002, 0003, etc. are prescribed in the decree of the Ministry of Economy. They are proposed to be put up for auction at a price of 200 thousand rubles.

The cheapest are numbers without repeating symbols or “special” combinations. The base rate for them can start from 5 thousand rubles. At the same time, regional authorities should regulate pricing. The value of the base price, depending on demand, can increase tenfold.

“The practice of open sale of ‘beautiful numbers’ already exists in other countries. Our closest neighbors, including Georgia and Ukraine, also have it, – says auto expert Igor Morzharetto… – There it is implemented well. However, these registration plates do not give real advantages on the road. They indicate only the status of their owner and the amount of money in his wallet. “