Status of Women | The myth of the division of labor is deeply rooted, but now the picture is changing: Women also hunt, not just Gather and nurture

Myth is deeply rooted. According to it, in hunter-gatherer societies, men hunt, while women focus on child care and the more leisurely process of collecting food.

However, research in recent years has challenged this notion.

A few years ago, a 9,000-year-old grave was found in the Peruvian Andes, which, in addition to human remains, contained plenty of hunting tools and animal bones. The US team of archaeologists first automatically assumed that the grave belonged to a man.

In 2020 they are reporting in Science Advances, that it was indeed a woman hunting big game.

The team also found evidence in other archaeological sites that women hunted in different parts of the Americas in ancient times.

Now a group of researchers from two Seattle universities is pulling together information on the division of labor in modern hunter-gatherer societies.

The period under review is from the end of the 19th century to the 2010s, and the conclusion is clear: women hunt in the majority of communities.

The researchers went through ethnographic studies in which people have been observed in their own habitats. There were 63 hunter-gatherer communities, and 50 of them had recorded observations of women hunting.

Of the communities, 12 are in Africa, 5 in Asia, 15 in Australia, 19 in North America, 6 in South America and 6 in Oceania.

For example In the Matses community of Peru, both women and men hunt.

In the Philippines, Agta women use arrows and bows of their own length when hunting game, although some Agta women prefer machetes.

Aka women living in central Africa hunt with nets, spears, bows and knives.

Ladies hunted specifically to make a living.

“These results change the way of thinking from a male hunter and a female gatherer towards the interpretation that women play a significant role in hunting, and thus they change the stereotypes related to work and mobility”, the researchers are writing about his findings in the scientific journal Plos One.

“Women in hunter-gatherer communities around the world have historically participated and continue to participate in hunting, regardless of their status as births,” they continue.

Thought of ancient men as hunters and women as gatherers has lived since the 19th century.

In this gender division of labor, hunting belonged to men, as they were thought to be more aggressive and less emotional than women.

Women, on the other hand, were considered to be nurturers by nature, and the slow-moving gathering of food fit this image well.

The first researchers of prehistory in the 19th century were men, and the idea of ​​ancient communities led by men fit their worldview, says the professor of prehistory at the French Jean-Moulin-Lyon III University Sophie de Beaune.

“Prehistory was long written from a male perspective, and when women were mentioned, they were portrayed as helpless, fearful creatures protected by immensely powerful male hunters,” de Beaune write In the preface to Lady Sapiens.

The book breaks the stereotypical image of prehistoric women.

When more women have become researchers of prehistory, the picture has gradually begun to change.

For example, it has been found in retrospect that the remains of hunters or warriors assumed to be men at the time of discovery were indeed the bones of women.

In recent years, other research groups have found indications that women have participated in warfare, for example the vikings and the Scythians in cultures.

