The CEO of Inter closely marks the Argentine who is slow to renew with Juventus. The market hypothesis arises from the strong bond that unites the player and the current Nerazzurri manager, who dreams of bringing Joya to Milan ever since he left Turin at the end of 2018.

The rumors of a possible change of jersey at the end of the season by Dybala chase each other day after day while Inter waits slyly imagining the coup. Despite the proverbial ability to dodge uncomfortable arguments and questions, especially those that aim to reveal strategies and market moves, the Nerazzurri CEO Giuseppe Marotta was clear: “When an opportunity presents itself, you have to try. A team that has important ambitions. it must also aim for important goals to raise the bar. If there is an opportunity, a great team has a duty at least to tempt us. “

Concepts that Marotta has reiterated on several occasions, bringing back the background and plots dating back to his farewell to Juventus in December 2018 and to the subsequent passage to Inter. The weakness of the Nerazzurri ad for the Argentine is well known and the circumstances that have arisen have simply relaunched a suggestion fueled by multiple factors, including a (vague) feeling of revenge.

AFFECTION AND ESTIMATE – See also Stuttgart Moratti: "It's a pity we can't draw Juve, they were the easiest rival" At the top of the list of reasons that push Marotta towards Dybala is the bond of friendship and mutual respect that unites the two. Dybala does not forget who it was who brought him to Turin in the summer of 2015, opening the doors of great football to him, just as he does not forget who was the first to protect and defend him in the face of criticism that rained down after the difficult start in black and white marked by a sobbing job. At the same time, Marotta has always appreciated Joya’s professionalism, with whom he has always had a straightforward relationship even at the time of the first (and so far only) renewal with the Bianconeri, in 2017.

Together with Agnelli, Marotta has always been the main point of reference for Dybala in his first three years in Turin, just as Marotta has always been one of the Argentine’s biggest sponsors when the goals came with a dropper or when the fans dared to complain. . In the three years spent together in Turin, the Juve showcase has been enriched with eight trophies and, just a few months after landing at Inter, Marotta declared that “Dybala is one of the greatest talents I have ever seen”.

DOUBLE OPPORTUNITY – From a Marottian point of view, Dybala represents a delicious opportunity for a double reason, which in any case does not take into account the existing link between the two: the Argentine will be free in June, and therefore can be taken without paying an extra euro in addition to the salary, and also yes it would fit perfectly into Inzaghi’s schemes and mechanisms. He would be perfect to play the role of second striker, both paired with Lautaro and Dzeko, and has technical characteristics that Inzaghi has always appreciated when it comes to attackers capable of influencing both in the realization phase and in the maneuver. And then we talk about a top player, those who raise the technical level and ignite the enthusiasm of the fans. Of course, Dybala would require an effort in terms of engagement (which would be higher than that of any other player currently in the squad), but evidently Marotta believes he can push himself up to an acceptable threshold, namely around 7.5 million per year. See also Tigres makes final decision on the signing of Nino Mota

SIGNALS, CLUES AND MESSAGES – Finally, it is not excluded that to fuel the suggestion there is also a latent feeling of revenge on the part of Marotta after the controversial farewell to Juventus three years ago. The desire to trip his former club, from which he left in a bad way, emerged already in the first months at Inter, when he threw a piquant gauntlet to his former dolphin and successor Fabio Paratici to reply to the rumors of this’ last about a possible Juventus attack on Icardi. “We will see what Dybala will do this summer”, Marotta warned, opening the doors of Inter to Joya for the first time.

A little more than a year later, in June 2020, Marotta himself returned to talk about Dybala admitting that he had made an attempt to bring him to Milan the previous year as part of a possible exchange with Icardi. “There was a feeling that it could be done, we thought we were close”, revealed the current Nerazzurri ad, “but Dybala decided to project himself towards Juve.” The latest sign of a never-dormant interest dates back to October, on the occasion of the last Sport Festival in Trento: “I don’t know that Dybala has renewed”, remarked Marotta with a sly smile to those who asked for the Argentine, feeding so inevitable market conjectures. Conjectures that three months later took on the contours of a possible free-market bang, the kind to which Marotta is now used to. See also What do Inter, Milan and Atalanta have in common? Expertise and ideas

January 21, 2022 (change January 21, 2022 | 08:39)

#Status #friendship #pinch #revenge #Marotta #chases #Dybala