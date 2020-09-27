It was a year ago. The suicide of Christine Renon in the hall of her school, in Pantin, and the accusing letter she had left behind had triggered a shock wave far exceeding the limits of the commune of Pantin and the department of Seine-Saint- Denis. The Ministry of National Education, denounced for its indifference – in a tweet wanting to pay tribute to the director, the minister had not even been able to quote her name – had responded with a survey conducted among school principals .

Bad luck: published in January, the results of this survey went against the ideas of Jean-Michel Blanquer. One of his obsessions, since 2017, has been to transform school directors, peers among their peers, into “managers” with hierarchical authority over their colleagues. However, the directors, through the survey, expressed their lack of appetite for this solution. They asked above all for administrative aid (which was withdrawn from them in 2017 by the government with the end of “assisted contracts” in schools), less absurd administrative tasks to be able to devote themselves better to their educational work, and also, like everyone else. teachers, financial recognition of their commitment.

In front of the sling, the ministry was forced to engage in real negotiations on the issue with the unions, negotiations interrupted since by confinement. Not enough to stop the majority: at the end of June, a bill due to the deputy Cécile Rilhac (LaREM, Val-d’Oise), used to the services ordered for Jean-Michel Blanquer, was adopted at first reading by the National Assembly . At the end of this examination, there is no longer any question of hierarchical status for the directors, nor of a “functional job” leading to the same result but linked to the goodwill of the IEN (inspectors of national education). It is a “delegation of authority” that would be granted to directors. Without waiting for the final adoption of the law, the ministry announced, a few days before the start of the school year, the establishment of a working group on this point.

No permanent jobs for administrative positions

“This delegation of authority is a first step towards a hierarchical relationship between directors and other teachers”, analyzes the co-secretary of Snuipp-FSU 93, Marie-Hélène Plard, present at Saturday’s demonstration in Pantin. “It is a threat to the work collective in schools”, she adds. Example: in the school council, the principal counts today only for one vote among others; with the delegation of competence, this would become preponderant, almost a right of veto on certain decisions. It would be the end of the “School democracy” to which primary school teachers are very attached and which is the basis of the identity of the French school.

As for class discharges, their improvement would be subject to “Other criteria” only the size of the school: for example, the acceptance of additional assignments. Not really better, either, on the side of administrative aid: the civic contracts or pre-professionalization students envisaged are in no way the competent permanent jobs demanded by the directors. There remains an “exceptional bonus” of 450 euros, promised by the minister. But still not formalized at present. O. C.