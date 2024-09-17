A 30-year-old tourist died in Naples after being hit on the head by a statuette that fell from a balcony in the Spanish Quarter.

The accident occurred last September 15. The woman, Chiara Jaconis, originally from Padua but resident in Paris, was seriously injured and died in the last few hours in the intensive care unit of the Ospedale del Mare in Naples.

The statuette that killed her, probably made of onyx, decorated with an Egyptian design and perhaps accompanied by a bottle of perfume, fell from the balcony for reasons still being investigated.

The Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation: with the death of the thirty-year-olds, the crime hypothesis has gone from negligent injury to manslaughter.

“It was after lunch, it was windy. I heard a loud noise, at first I thought it was a car accident. Then I noticed that bottle-shaped object with a perfume bottle. It looked like marble and was very heavy. There was a strong smell of perfume,” a witness told the newspaper The Republic.

READ ALSO: Newborns buried in the garden: who is Chiara Petrolini, the 22-year-old mother under investigation. From her parish work to her vacation in New York