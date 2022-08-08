Monday, August 8, 2022
Statues | The World Peace statue was moved from Helsinki’s Hakaniemenranta by barge in the morning

August 8, 2022
The statue was moved out from under the construction of the Kruunsillat tramway.

Controversial The World Peace statue left Helsinki today. It was transported by barge by water from Hakaniemenranta.

The work of moving the statue started early in the morning. The large bronze sculpture, which is six and a half meters high with its stand, has been located in Helsinki’s Hakaniemenranta for more than 30 years. It is a gift from the city of Moscow to its sister city Helsinki.

The statue, which falls on the route of the tramway under construction, was moved to storage in eastern Uusimaa. The city of Helsinki and the Helsinki Art Museum, which owns the sculpture, will decide the future fate of the statue.

