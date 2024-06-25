Statues | The overhauled Manta will return to Kauppatori in the morning

Statuary|The renovation of Havis Amanda is finished, but the renovation of the square will take until the end of the summer.

HAVIS Amanda, or Manta, will return from her overhaul to Kauppatori on Wednesday, June 26.

The statue has been missing from the street scene for more than a year – it was moved for restoration after May Day in 2023.

Ville Vallgren’s the carved bronze statue was weakened over the years. In canning it the structure was strengthened and tears were patched. The layer of dirt accumulated on the surface of the sculpture over the course of a hundred years was cleaned and finally the surface was waxed. At the same time, the seams of the bronze upper basin of the fountain were strengthened.

The biggest reason the damage was caused by the revelers who climbed on the plate between the statue and its base. In the future, the statue will be protected during folk festivals with a weatherproof plate and a steel frame.

According to a press release from the city of Helsinki, the protection is intended to be used for a short time and only a few days a year, for example, when Finland advances to the finals of the World Hockey Championships. The protection is not designed to be used on holidays.

The renovation of the square surrounding the fountain will continue throughout the summer, and the area will remain fenced off.

Havis Amanda belongs to the art collection of the city of Helsinki, which is managed by the Helsinki Art Museum.