Statues | A new statue was wheeled into Helsinki’s Kauppator: Tavis Amanda

Tavis Amanda highlights the growing mental health problems and especially the performance pressure of young women.

Helsinki got a new statue on Thursday, when Tavis Amanda was erected on Pohjoise Esplanadi next to Kauppatori.

Illustrator Sanna Manderin designed statue is part of an advertising campaign that aims to draw attention to growing mental health problems and especially the pressure to perform on young women.

Tavis Amanda will be officially announced next Monday during mental health week. Behind the seizure are Terveystalo, the UN equality organization UN Women Suomi, Me Naiset magazine and restaurant Salutorget.

Styrofoam the parallel-metric Tavis Amanda with crocs made by milling represents an ordinary woman without performance pressure, according to her background.

Its message is that even a little effort in life is enough and that ordinariness is valuable.

The World Health Organization WHO warned before the coronavirus pandemic that the next global crisis will be a mental health crisis.

See also CPI of Antidemocratic Acts: Mauro Cid says he will remain silent for guidance from a new lawyer Tavis Amanda is made of styrofoam and hardened with polyurethane resin, after which it is painted.

Pandemic the isolation measures taken during

For example, at Terveystalo, the number of visits related to anxiety and depression diagnoses has increased by almost forty percent during the 2020s.

Mieli society’s crisis line received more than 400,000 calls last year. That is almost 100,000 more than the previous year. The most common reason for calling the emergency hotline is feeling bad and anxious.

Tavis Amanda stands near the site of the iconic bronze statue of Havis Amanda in Esplanade Park.

Manta was moved for renovation last May. There is still no exact information when the historical sculpture will be able to return to its familiar place.

Me Naiset is part of Sanoma Media Finlandia, which also publishes Helsingin Sanom.