This weekend new images of the statue of tribute to the Colombian were known Radamel Falcao García, that is building in Santa Martathe sculptor Antonio Irisma.

The statue, which was approved by Radamel Falcao father before his death, construction began in 2018 in the neighborhood Holy Cross of Santa Martahas been a project of passion and determination of the artist Irisma.

😯 THIS IS WHAT THE 'TIGER' STATUE LOOKED LIKE IN SANTA MARTA. IT SEEMS? Despite the criticism that Antonio Irisma received for the sculpture that he began to make in 2018 with the image of Radamel Falcao García, almost six years later, its creator decided to finish it, confident that… pic.twitter.com/mSiZJuYetU — Primero Barranquilla (@primeronoticiaa) January 15, 2024

The statue, which is expected to become a tourist attraction in the city, shows Falcao with his hands raised, symbolizing how the player of the Colombia selection celebrates his goals

The sculpture is made with cement, steel rods, gravel, stucco and gold paint, its height is 6 meters, its width is 1.5 meters and it weighs approximately 3 tons.

The work has been fully financed by Irismawho has invested more than 15 million pesos of his salary as a train mechanic in a multinational coal company.

Without being completed, children and adults come to the sculpture to take photographs.

Despite the artist's efforts, negative comments and criticism have been a trend in recent days for the statue of the team's top scorer. Colombia selection which is close to being completed.

Several people have made strong accusations against the work for not having a physical resemblance to the current player of the Vallecano Ray. In fact, they say that more than looking like Falcao, he has an air of Eduardo Luis, the narrator of Colombian Professional Soccer.

“Thank you Santa Marta for this beautiful tribute hahahahahaha… La Buena con el 'Toxi'”, says one of the hundreds of comments that refer to the work.

Eduardo Luis himself, upon seeing the comment, reacted with some humor and published on his social networks: “Thank you Santa Marta for this beautiful tribute hahahahahahaha…

The Good One with the Toxi… It's an obvious joke… I found it curious about the comments from people who say that she looks like me hahahaha… Anyway, do one to Tigre @falcao,” he said.

It is expected that in about a month, the statue will be completely finished and ready to be appreciated by residents and visitors alike. Irisma expresses her wish that, at the time of the sculpture's unveiling, Falcao can be present, offering the sculptor the opportunity to personally meet the soccer player and thank him for the joys he has brought to the country through soccer.

