The Libyan authorities held talks with the British authorities, during which they agreed to return the 1800-year-old statue of Persephone, which was stolen back in 2011. This was reported by Libya observer 9th May.

“The reception of the contraband statue took place as part of a ceremony attended by the Charge d’Affaires of Libya and the head of the Greco-Roman section of the British Museum,” the statement said.

It is clarified that the process of returning the statue took place over a long period of time, as it included many legal, political and other procedures.

The statue of Persephone was taken out during the civil war in Libya from the ruins of the ancient city of Cyrene, located near modern Shahhat.

In December 2013, after the statue was discovered in a warehouse at London Heathrow Airport, it was confiscated by UK customs. The Westminster District Court in London ruled to return the antique value to its rightful owner – the Libyan authorities.