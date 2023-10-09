Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/10/2023 – 21:29

A giant statue of Our Lady was inaugurated on Saturday, 7th, in the city of Aparecida, in the interior of São Paulo. The sculpture is 50 meters high, larger than Christ the Redeemer, in Rio de Janeiro, which is 38 meters.

The opening of the statue to the public comes after the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP) authorized the installation last year, following action by an entity that represents atheists to question the investment of public money in a religious monument.

The sculpture was made by artist Gilmar Pinna and donated to the city in honor of the 300th anniversary of Brazil’s patron saint, which took place in 2017.

Since they were transported to Aparecida and suffered the embargo, the four parts of the sculpture, made of stainless steel, were abandoned, suffered depredation and needed to be restored.

At the time, the Brazilian Association of Atheists and Agnostics (Atea) filed a lawsuit alleging that, as Brazil is a secular state, there could be no investment of public resources for the benefit of a religion, in this case, Catholic.

When contesting the action, the municipality claimed that the city’s economy depends on tourism, which would be increased with the installation of the monument.

The statue is located in the Itaguaçu neighborhood, on the banks of the Paraíba do Sul River, about three kilometers away from the Basilica and can be seen from Rodovia Presidente Dutra. It is the closest place to the point where the image of Our Lady of Aparecida was found in 1717.

In addition to the statue, the exhibition was opened The Way, the public life of Jesus Christ. There are 50 works between three and seven meters high distributed in 16 scenes.