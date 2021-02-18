Far from the controversy that its name provokes, in a place of passage of the Muzeon park of Moscow, the imposing statue of Felix Dzerzhinski, the father of the Bolshevik secret police, the dreaded Cheka, predecessor of KGB. On a high pedestal, the slender bronze figure, penetrating gaze, haughty head and eternal goatee, seems to wait patiently if this time it is returned to its former location, in the Lubyanka square, from where it was removed in 1991, the year the USSR disappeared and changed the world.

Now, a group of politicians, writers and bloggers with a nationalist-patriotic tendency asked the Mayor’s Office of the Russian capital to reinstall the monument in its original place, in front of the historic headquarters of the KGB (today, FSB).

In the letter, signed among others by the writer Zajar Prilepin, leader of the For the Truth party, and Alexander Projánov, director of the daily Zavtra, the diversity of opinions about the character historical, but the architectural value of the bronze man stands out.

“From the moment of its installation in 1958 in the center of the Lubyanka square, the work of the brilliant monumentalist Yevgueni Vuchétich and the architect Grigori Zajárov managed to make it part of the historical and cultural landscape of our capital”, they explain in the petition.

“Félix Dzerzhinski continues to be a controversial figure for part of our society. But the monument of Vuchétich and Zajárov is absolutely indisputable as a reminder of the great epoch of the revolutions ”, they argue.

Controversial figure

Like many other statues of communist leaders, that of Iron Felix It was demolished in August 1991, after the failed coup against Mikhail Gorbachev and a few months after the end of the Soviet Union. The moment in which the protesters lower his figure, wearing a long coat down to his feet and weighing 15 tons, by means of a crane, is one of the best-known images of Perestroika. Many others also fell, from Stalin, Lenin, Brezhnev or Kalinin. In Moscow, the authorities decided to relocate them to the Muzeon.

That the figure of the person responsible for the red terror is controversial almost a century after his death (1926) is reflected in the polls. One of the state Center for Public Opinion Studies (VTSIOM) indicated in 2013 that 46% of the population would opt to return the monument to Lubianka, while another 25% spoke out against it.

Two years later, the memory of Felix de Hierro was once again object of public discussion when the Communist Party asked for a referendum it was accepted. But before presenting the necessary signatures, he withdrew the initiative. The United Russia party proposed turning the square into a pedestrian zone and placing a fountain, like the one that existed before 1958. The idea achieved 56% acceptance, in a VTSIOM poll, against 37% who called for Dzerzhinsky’s return.

Rejection of human rights organizations

Human rights organizations have always opposed returning the statue to the Lubyanka, called Dzerzhinsky Square between 1926 and 1991. “Who puts monuments to the executioners?”, they have asked. But this time they have also shown their opposition from power. Dimitri Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, has said the proposal is a provocation.

Valeri Fadéiev, president of the Human Rights Council attached to the Russian Presidency, rejects the request for dividing society. “The authors of the proposal say that the square is empty, that it lacks a dominant element. And they add that the monument is good. It’s true. But we are not talking about architectural solutions, but about political aspects ”, said Fadéiev.

If you accept the proposal, “it will become an insult to people, since many associate Dzerzhinsky with the worst aspects of the Soviet regime ”, has explained in the electronic Vzgliad.

Mikhail Shvidkoi, representative of the Russian president for international cultural cooperation, intervened this week in the controversy. A consensus figure should be placed in the Lubyanka, he pointed out.

“This issue should contribute to the consolidation of society, and not create another fight,” he said at the Moscow Social Council, an advisory body. His Vice President, Alexei Venediktov, proposed an online referendum that includes other historical figures. The decision would be left to the Moscow Assembly.

Whether the controversy is resolved or not, Félix Dzerzhinski, the man from Muzeon Park, will remain for the moment in the place that history gave him.

By Gonzalo Aragonés, correspondent for La Vanguardia in Moscow

