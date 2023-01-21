Statue in honor of Linda Caicedo generates criticism and ridicule in networks

Linda Caicedo She had a spectacular, brilliant 2022, being the best Colombian soccer player and one of the three best in the world, for her performances with the national team in the different categories.

Linda doesn’t have a defined team yet. For now she is part of Deportivo Cali, but everything indicates that she will soon go to a club abroad. Barcelona has been on her radar and it is a possibility.

Statue to Linda

The player has earned the affection of the Colombian fans, to the point that she even has her own statue.

This Friday a photo went viral on social networks in which you can see a sculpture that was made in the country during the holidays of the beginning of the year.



It is about a Linda who wears the uniform of the National Team, with the number 11 and the captain’s armband, while kicking a ball.

Around him, children and other people observe the figure that rises imposingly, amidst flags and Colombian shirts.



What draws attention is the detail of his physical features, especially his face. The image has generated different comments on the networks, including a chain of ridicule.

Our sculptors are very good, they made a tremendous statue of Linda Caicedo 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/8MUHCqRobB — ℚ ℙ (@QueGononeaParce) January 3, 2023

