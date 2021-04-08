Statistics The researcher explained with statistics of thousands of matches: Football’s home field advantage can remain even in empty stands

The home team still wins or plays a tie in about 75 percent of matches, although there are differences between national series.

Home audience researched always brings an advantage to the home team in football.

It is thought that public support is the decisive reason why home teams win more than visitors. The difference is statistically significant in all European series.

Statistics of football matches show that the home team wins about 50 percent of the matches. In addition, the chance of a draw is about 25 percent. The advantage is therefore significant for the home team.

It has been thought that the home interest is particularly encouraged by the voices of the home audience. Shouts encourage their own players, but also affect the referees. They seem to condemn offenses in a way that favors home teams.

It has now been recorded that in European football leagues, the home field advantage has been maintained over the past winter, even in games where games have been played for empty or almost empty spectators.

Coronary pandemic gave a unique opportunity last winter to explore the home field advantage. Sports researcher and professor Daniel Memmert The German Sports University of Cologne seized an opportunity that is rarely received.

He and his team researched more than 35,000 recent European men’s soccer matches and their statistics.

The chapter includes matches that the audience got into, and also those that the audience didn’t get into at all. There were over a thousand matches in the statistics where spectators were not allowed into the stadium.

Looked it seems that the Home Field does affect the referees when the auditorium is empty. The referees dealed less both yellow and red cards to both teams when the crowd shone in their absence.

The guests won a little more when the stands were empty. However, the difference was only seven percentage points across Europe. According to Memmert, this difference is not yet significant in his statistics.

In addition, home team shots towards the goal seemed to be declining, he says online service Eurekalert.

“Based on the statistics, we believe that the game in our own stadium, that is, in our own territory and territory, is still an important factor. It gives a home field advantage, ”Memmert says According to New Scientist magazine.

He compares this to children’s behavior. Even children have been studied in their own homes more on their own and more dominant than elsewhere. The child’s feeling and mind become more prepared, for example, with friends or in a foreign house.

About statistics of course, differences were found in different countries.

In the English Premier League, home team wins, losses or draws hardly changed, even though the stands were empty.

In the German Bundesliga, the pandemic and empty stands were more affected. Home teams were 15 percentage points more likely to lose during a pandemic.

“There are differences in the results, which are certainly eye-catching,” says the network researcher Joey O’Brien From the University of Limerick in Ireland. He has previously studied English Premier League games.

O’Brien still wants to warn that no permanent conclusions can yet be drawn from the study. One reason is that the data for the series were compiled in the final stages of the different series.

Many teams were already dry in their series and could not fall below the league stage. At the same time, however, the top of the series is already too far for many teams.

These stills in the league table can affect a team’s style of play, whether the stands are empty or full.

If and when matches continue without spectators, the results of the Germans may be confirmed.

A study of the impact of football matches on audiences was published in a scientific journal Plos One.